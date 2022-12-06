Don’t Compare Me With Mbappe –Saka

England winger Bukayo Saka has told fans and journalists not to compare his style of play with France star, Kylian Mbappe at the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

Saka, who was one of the stars for England in the round of 16 against Senegal, will now take on France in the last eight.

While the youngster is delighted to be shining for his country on the biggest stage in world football, he knows that he is not yet at Mbappe’s level.

Asked if he is England’s version of the French attacker, he told reporters: “Thanks, but no. I think there’s only one Mbappe – and only one me.

“I just want to help my team. There’s a lot of young players doing well, including in our team.

“The priority is to win the tournament, not player of the tournament, or young player of the tournament.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written…