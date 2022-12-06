Eto’o Attacks Man Outside Stadium In Qatar

Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) president and legendary Indomitable Lions striker, Samuel Eto’o, has been filmed appearing to get into a physical altercation after Brazil’s clash against South Korea in Qatar in Monday.

Eto’o had been in attendance at Stadium 974, but got into a row with another man after the round of 16 game.

Footage posted by La Opinion shows Eto’o, who is out in Qatar through his role as World Cup 2022 legacy ambassador – was originally in high spirits as he was taking selfies with fans.
But his mood soon took a sharp turn after an unknown man appeared.

The clip cuts out between the cameraman arriving alongside Eto’o and the FECAFOOT boss returning to confront him, so it’s unclear what was said to the former Barcelona star.
After multiple advances, Eto’o finally broke past people’s efforts to stop him confronting the man, who appeared to still be filming even when he was trying to defend himself.

As the man was bent down, Eto’o…



Source: Complete Sports

