Jesus To Undergo Knee Surgery

Gabriel Jesus is set to undergo knee surgery after sustaining a knee injury at the ongoing World Cup in Qatar.

There are fears that Mikel Arteta could be without his Jesus for three months

The striker played as Brazil boss Tite rotated the squad in their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon.

But Jesus went off injured in the 64th minute with a knee issue.

And according to The Telegraph, the former City striker requires surgery, handing the Gunners a major blow in their pursuit of the Premier League title.

It means that the 25-year-old’s World Cup campaign with Brazil is certainly over and Arsenal will now have to rely on Eddie Nketiah up top.

The North London side have a number of crucial matches after the World Cup break – they return to action on Boxing Day versus West Ham.

If Jesus is in the treatment room for three months it means he will miss February’s clash with his former club and title rivals Manchester City.

Also, he is set to miss the North London derby versus Tottenham…