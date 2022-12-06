Mbappe Still Has More To Learn –Pochettino

Former PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that France forward Kylian Mbappe still has plenty to learn to become a complete player.

He said that the France international always takes similar actions which make him predictable to defenders.

This is despite the 23-year-old scoring 5 goals so far at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar and putting up a masterclass performance against Poland on Sunday.

Pochettino, Mbappe’s former boss, says the player can improve his understanding of space on the pitch.

“What he needs now to be a really, really complete player is to read the space better, when he needs to go inside, how he needs to receive in between the lines, use the pocket […] He needs to be more involved in the game,” Pochettino said on BBC.

“[His decisions] are all similar actions.”

