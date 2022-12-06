Netherlands Are More Determined To Win 2022 World Cup –Gakpo

Netherlands forward, Cody Gakpo says he’s more focused on helping his team win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Gakpo, 23, has once again been linked with a move away from PSV Eindhoven with Manchester United known admirers.

The forward has taken his first World Cup by storm so far, scoring two goals in two games for his country against Senegal and then Ecuador.

He told reporters that he and his Oranje (Orange) teammates are concentrating fully on the next fixture in the tournament.

“I’m just really focused on the tournament, trying to keep performing well and helping the team and hopefully when we become world champions I can think about that (the future).

“I’m just trying to keep focused and the other players don’t really talk about those things which also helps me in this situation.

“We came here with a goal which is to try to become world champion. We believe in that and we’re going to fight and improve everyday. We’re growing in the tournament, improving…