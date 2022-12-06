Nigerian-Born Defender Joins MLS Club Dallas FC

Major League Soccer club, FC Dallas have announced the arrival of Nigerian-born defender, Sebastien Ibeagha, reports Completesports.com.

Ibeagha, who joined FC Dallas as a free agent penned a two-year contract with the options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

“Welcome Seb!

We have signed defender and 2022 MLS Cup Champion Sebastien Ibeagha as a free agent to a two-year contract with club options for the 2025 and 2026 seasons,” the club announced.

The 30-year-old was part of the Los Angeles Football Club team that won the 2022 MLS Supporters’ Shield and MLS Cup.

The centre-back also helped anchor the third-best backline in the league that only allowed 38 goals, behind Philadelphia (26) and FC Dallas (37).

Prior to his time with LAFC, Ibeagha played three and a half seasons with New York City FC from 2018-21, playing in 71 matches overall.

He also had loan stints with…