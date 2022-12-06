Only Brazil Can Challenge England For The

Manchester United legend, Rio Ferdinand has revealed that the only team that can challenge the Three Lions in the ongoing World Cup is Brazil.

He made this known on the backdrop of Brazil’s impressive performance , where the team thrashed South Korea 4-1 in the round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that England will face France in the World Cup quarter-final on Saturday after beating Senegal in the round of 16.

However, Ferdinand insisted that Brazil will be tough to handle at the tournament.

“I watched France play [against Poland] before the England game [against Senegal] and I had them down as one of my favourites,” Ferdinand said on the FIVE YouTube channel.

“But they have got five first-team players missing, so it is a weakened France team. Having watched that game, I hold zero amounts of fear for France. The only fear is Kylian Mbappe.

“If England can contain Mbappe, I don’t see it being a problem against France.

“England are the better team,…