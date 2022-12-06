Osimhen Seeks Improvement In Performance, Wants New Personal Trainer

Victor Osimhen is looking to hire a new trainer in a bid to improve his goal scoring form.

The Nigeria has enjoyed a fine campaign with Serie A club, Napoli.

The 23-year-old has scored 10 goals and recorded three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions for the Partenopei.

It has emerged in the Italian press Osimhen is not satisfied with his achievements this season and he is targeting further milestones.

According to a report by Area Napoli, he has asked for a personal trainer to help him improve his game.

Osimhen is currently with Napoli at their training camp in Turkey where they will play Antalyaspor and Crystal Palace in friendly matches.

