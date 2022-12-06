Portugal Boss Blasts Ronaldo Reaction To Substitution

Portugal head coach, Fernando Santos was not happy with Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction to being substituted in Friday’s World Cup clash against South Korea.

Santos also refused to confirm whether the forward will play in the Round of 16 clash against Switzerland on Tuesday (today).

Ronaldo who looked visibly angry when substituted was caught on camera saying, “He’s in a rush to sub me.”

Ronaldo was then involved in a verbal altercation with South Korea player Cho Gue-Sung as he left the field, and it was only after the game that Santos realised how Ronaldo had reacted to his substitution.

“Let’s split this answer in two,” said Santos when asked about video footage appearing to show Ronaldo criticising the decision to substitute him.

“Right after the match, I spoke in the flash interview, and then went to the press conference, and there I said something I’ll repeat here:…