Qatar 2022: Morocco Stun Spain On Penalties To Reach Quarter-Finals

The Atlas Lions of Morocco beat former champions Spain on penalties to reach the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The game ended in a 0-0 draw after 120 minutes of action.

Spain dominated possession in the game but struggled to find a way past the Morocco defence.

The best chance of the first half came when Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd headed over from close range.

The Atlas Lions also squandered a pair of one-on-ones afterwards.

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou was the hero, watching Spain first spot kick hit the post before saving their next two efforts to help the North Africa side to a 3-0 victory on penalties.

The result means Morocco advance to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time, where they face the winner of Portugal and Switzerland.

