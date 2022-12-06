Ramos Grabs Hat-trick As Portugal Thrash

Portugal made a big statement of intent of winning the 2022 World Cup after thrashing Switzerland 6-1 in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Goncalo Ramos came in for Cristiano Ronaldo and the youngster scored a hat-trick as Portugal hammered Switzerland to reach the World Cup quarter-finals.

Ronaldo was dropped by Fernando Santos for Tuesday night’s last-16 tie against Switzerland.

The Portugal head coach was unhappy with how the experienced attacker reacted to being subbed off against South Korea last time out.

21-year-old Ramos scored a hat-trick in his World Cup debut as the 2018 European champions made a statement against Switzerland.

They played some sensational football at times as Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also got on the scoresheet. Chelsea target Rafael Leao added a stunning sixth goal late on.

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji scored a consolation for Switzerland with around half an hour to go but the so-called tournament dark horses were ripped apart by…