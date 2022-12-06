Vinicius Relishes Brazil Victory Against South Korea

Real Madrid winger, Vinicius Jr is in buoyant mood following Brazil’s victory
against South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
La Selecao defeated the Asians 4-1 in the Round of 16 encounter.
Vinicius, Neymar, Richarlison and Lucas Paqueta all scored for Brazil in the first half, while Paik Seung-ho pulled one back for South Korea 14 minutes from time.
Vinicius said he enjoyed the team’s performance against the Croatians.
“I’m very happy with my game and my team’s performance,” as.com quoted Vinicius as saying.
“In my last game I scored, but it was ruled out. Now I am more relaxed. With the passing of the games it will become more difficult and against Croatia it will be a battle, we want to dance all the way to the final.”
Vinicius has provided two assists and scored once at Qatar 2022.
Brazil play Croatia in the quarter- finals on Friday, December 9.
