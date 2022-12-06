We Must Keep An Eye On Son –Silva Speaks

Brazil defender Thiago Silva has warned his teammates to pay close attention on South Korea striker Heung-min Son ahead of today’s 2022 World Cup last 16 clash.

Son, who netted the winning goal against Portugal that saw Korea qualified to the knockout stages of the tournament, will be hoping to replicate his impressive form against Brazil.

However, Silva in a chat with TribaFootball stated that they will do everything to keep him quiet.

“In terms of names, they are a tough side,” said Chelsea defender Thiago Silva.

“They are players who are amongst the elite, like Son.

“They have a lot of quality in terms of passing, and defensively they are strong. They are good on the counter.”

Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the remainder of the World Cup, with Thiago Silva saying Brazil will now play for their injured teammates.

“Yesterday’s training session was very hard, but at the same time our objective is to continue for them as well,” Thiago Silva…