2022 World Cup: Lewandowski, Ibrahimovic Are My Role Models -Ramos

Portugal’s Goncalo Ramos has disclosed that the duo of Robert Lewandowski, Zlatan] Ibrahimovic are his major football idols.

Recall that Ramos grabbed the headlines on Tuesday after netting a hat-trick in Portugal’s 6-1 win over Switzerland in the round of 16

Ramos was used as Portugal’s point-man instead of more established strikers and Ronaldo was shockingly dropped on the bench.

The 21-year-old Ramos repaid the faith manager Fernando Santos had in him by scoring a hat-trick.

 was the Benfica striker’s very first start for his country and he made an instant impact, becoming the first player in Qatar to score a hat-trick.

“He [Ronaldo] is my reference and an idol to many of us. Cristiano Ronaldo, [Robert] Lewandowski, [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic – those players are my role models,” he told reporters after the game.

Ronaldo will be hoping to return to the starting XI when Portugal take on Morocco in the quarter-finals of the World Cup this weekend.

