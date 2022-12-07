DELTA’ 22 NSF: Bayelsa, FCT Clash In Men’s Football Final

The final of the football events of the ongoing 21st National Sports Festival tagged Delta 2022 in Asaba the Delta State capital comes up on Wednesday, December 7 with Bayelsa, FCT, Lagos, and Imo locking horns in the men’s and women’s finals.

In the men’s football final, FCT will clash with the classy Bayelsa team while giant killers Imo will take on Lagos in the women’s final slated for the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium in Ogwashi Ukwu.

To reach the final, Bayelsa beat Akwa Ibom 6-5 in a penalty shootout after playing 2-2 in regular time while FCT beat Lagos 2-1. For the women’s, category Lagos beat Edo 2-1 while Imo beat Delta 3-0.

Both finals will hold at the Jay Jay Okocha Stadium in Ogwashi Ukwu same day. The Third-Place matches for male and female football events will hold today (Tuesday) in Ogwashi Ukwu.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Edo State Sports Commission, Yusuf Ali has poured encomiums on Delta State for accepting to host the festival at very short notice and…