Ejuke On Target As Hertha Berlin Pip Eintracht Braunschweig In Friendly Game

Chidera Ejuke scored the only goal as Hertha Berlin pipped Bundesliga 2 side Eintracht Braunschweig 1-0 in a friendly game on Wednesday.

Ejuke, who was in Hertha Berlin’s starting eleven for the friendly, scored in the 61st minute.

The Super Eagles star controlled a cross from the right, dribbled his defender before hitting a low left foot shot into the back of the net.

It was Hertha Berlin’s fifth friendly game and their fourth consecutive victory.

Ejuke has made 15 appearances in the German topflight this season but is yet to get on the score sheet.

Hertha Berlin are in 15th position on 14 points in the 18-team league standings.

They will resume their league campaign with a trip to Bochum on 21 January, 2023.

