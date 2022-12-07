Hakimi Delighted With Morocco’s Achievement

Paris Saint-Germain defender, Achraf Hakimi has expressed Morocco’s progress to the Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Atlas Lions defeated Spain 3-0 via penalty shootout in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Hakimi celebrated the remarkable feat on his Twitter handle.

“Special feeling. Unbelievable moment. DIMAA MAGHRIB!!!,” he Tweeted.

Hakimi has played all of Morocco’s matches at Qatar 2022 so far.

Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter final on the 12th of December at the Al Thumama Stadium.

This is set to be Morocco’s maiden appearance at the quarter final of the FIFA World Cup though they reached the round of 16 at Mexico ’86.

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Completesports.com.