Hazard Announces Retirement From International Football

Former Chelsea star Eden Hazard has announced his retirement from international football at the age of 31.

Hazard made his Belgium debut in 2008 at the age of 17, and went on to win 126 caps, scoring 33 goals.

His decision comes after Belgium were knocked out in the group stages of this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Hazard wrote on his Instagram account:”A page turns today. Thank you for your love [and] for your unparalleled support. Thank you for all this happiness since 2008. I have decided to put an end to my international career. The succession is ready. I will miss you.”

Hazard was part of the Belgium squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup.

He made his debut against Luxembourg, coming on as a substitute to become the eighth youngest player for his country.

And he went on to feature at three World Cups and two European Championships, as well as captaining the team 56 times.

