No Room For Ronaldo At PSG –Al-Khelaifi

Paris Saint-Germain president, Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has reiterated that they are not interested in signing Portuguese star, Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Ligue 1 champions already have Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe on their books.

Ronaldo is currently a free agent after his contract at Manchester United was torn up.

When asked about potentially signing Ronaldo, Al-Khelaifi told Sky News: “The three players that we have [Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe].

“It’s very difficult, but I wish him all the best.

“He’s fantastic and he’s still an amazing player.”

It is believed that Ronaldo already has a mega offer on the table from Saudi Arabia club, Al-Nassr.

