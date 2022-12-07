Qatar 2022: Ronaldo’s Role ‘To Be Defined’

Portugal head coach, Fernando Santos has declared that Cristiano Ronaldo’s role in his team is “something which has to be defined”

La Selecao zoomed into the quarter-finals at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after a comprehensive 6-1 thrashing of Switzerland on Tuesday night.

Ronaldo was dropped to the bench with his replacement, Goncalo Ramos netting a hat-trick.

Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro and substitute Rafael Leao scored the other goals for the Portuguese.

Asked about Ronaldo’s future status within the team, Santos said: “That is still something which has to be defined. I have a very close relationship with him, I always have. I’ve known him since he was 19 at Sporting and then he started to develop in the national squad when I arrived in 2014.

“Ronaldo and I never misinterpret the human and personal aspect with that of manager and player. I will always consider…