Rodri Slams Morocco’s Tactics After Spain’s Defeat

Spain midfielder Rodri has slammed Morocco’s tactics during their World Cup last-16 tie, with the Manchester City star claiming the North Africans offered ‘absolutely nothing’.

Pablo Sarabia, Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets all missed from the spot for Spain as Morocco triumphed 3-0 in the penalty shootout at the Education City Stadium in Qatar.

The result saw Morocco become the first Arab nation to reach the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

Morocco’s last appearance in the knockout round was at the 1986 World Cup, where they lost 1-0 to Germany in the round of 16.

The defeat marked Spain’s third consecutive major tournament exit on penalties, after losing to hosts Russia in the last-16 of the 2018 World Cup, before being beaten by Italy in the Euro 2020 semi-final.

Rodri claimed Morocco just ‘waited for counters’ during the 120 minutes.

“Morocco offered absolutely nothing, without disrespecting them,” Rodri was quoted by Daily Express.

“In the game, they…