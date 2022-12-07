SWIPHA Sponsors Rugby Tournament, Engages 800 Students In Kano State

Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, brand owners of SWIPHA, has sponsored a Youth-led Rugby Tournament in Kano state where a total number of 800 students participated in the competition.

The competition was organized in partnership with a non-governmental organization, Reaching Everyone with Accessible Community Healthcare (REACH) and other partners.

Themed ‘iTry Nigeria Youth Rugby Tournament’, the competition featured 30 male and 11 female teams cut across secondary schools in Kano state.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director of Swiss Pharma Nigeria Limited, Frederic Lieutaud explained that the decision to sponsor the event stems from the company’s belief in the vital role of sports as a major vehicle for social development, healthy lifestyle and identification of talents.

“As a pharmaceutical company, which prides itself on the well-being of people and most especially young people, we have taken it upon ourselves to support the initiative to keep young people fit…