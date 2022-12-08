Bellingham May Turn Out To Be Another Alli

Manchester City legend, Yaya Toure, has warned England not to be too excited with the impressive display of Jude Bellingham at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Toure, who gave the warning ahead of England’s World Cup quarter-final match against France on Saturday night, said Bellingham’s mentality is not normal at his age.

Bellingham has been in outstanding form for England in Qatar so far, helping Gareth Southgate’s side win three of their four matches.

However, Toure has now warned England about Bellingham potentially becoming their next Alli, a former Tottenham Hotspur star, who burst onto the scene at a young age, but his football career has gone south in recent years.

“Bellingham has been the star of all of England’s matches for me,” Toure told The Athletic.

“Sometimes he is scoring, sometimes he is passing, and the timing of his box-to-box runs are perfect.

“He is in…