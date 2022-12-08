Cadiz Beat Man United 4-2 In Friendly Game

Manchester United lost 4-2 to struggling Laliga outfit Cadiz in a friendly on Wednesday, despite coming back from two goals down to temporarily draw level at the Nuevo Mirandilla.

United’s starting lineup included seven players that have featured in the Premier League so far this season — Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek, Alejandro Garnacho, Anthony Elanga and Martial.

Going into Wednesday’s game, Cadiz had not won any of their last four games, losing two and drawing two.

Also Read: Ejuke On Target As Hertha Berlin Pip Eintracht Braunschweig In Friendly Game

After goals Carlos García and Anthony Lozano in the 8th and 13th minutes respectively, United fought back through an Anthony Martial penalty in the 21st minute and a Kobbie Mainoo goal on 48 minutes.

But Rubén Sobrino converted a cross in the 57th minute and Tomás Alarcón added a fourth in the 77th minute to give the side currently 19th in LaLiga the win.

The game organised…