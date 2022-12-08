Excitement As ILOT Reward Customers In 2022 World Cup Promo

It was excitement galore at the Sheraton Hotel and Suites, Ikeja as Nigeria’s top sports betting and lottery platform, ILOT reward their loyal customers in the 2022 World Cup promo.

The event, which was anchored by popular nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson was attended by stakeholders in the betting industry in Nigeria.

The Grand Prize, a brand new Toyota Corolla car was won by Umar Ibrahim.

Ibrahim, who is based in Federal Capital Territory, Abuja can’t hide his excitement

after the presentation.

“I couldn’t believe it when they (ILOT representative) informed me about the grand prize,” Ibrahim said.

” For days, I was doubting if it was real. I was like can this be true. I was little bit disturbed.

“My family members kept on encouraging me and here I am today with the car.”

Aside from the Grand Prize, eight other customers were also rewarded with new

iPhones

Promo gifts…