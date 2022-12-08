‘Football Is The Least Talented Sport In The World’ —UFC President, White

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) boss Dana White has claimed that football is the ‘least talented sport on earth.

Dana went on a scathing rant on a podcast about how easy it would be to play football.

“Soccer? Whole other ball game. Can’t stand soccer, I think that it’s the least talented sport on earth.

“There’s a reason three year olds can play soccer ok? You run around and kick a ball.”

White is interrupted by someone suggesting he wouldn’t repeat the opinion in South America.

“You wouldn’t say that if you were in Brazil.”

But White responder: “Dude I’d say this in any country ever.

“When you’re playing a game where the net is this big right, and the score is 3-1, are you s**ting me right now?

“Do you know how untalented you have to be to score three points when the net is this big?”

Meanwhile Arsenal defender Rob Holding replied White by explaining what makes football different from other ball games.

“Least talented sport. You…