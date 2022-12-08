Fury Issues Warning To Ronaldo

World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight champion Tyson Fury has warned Cristiano Ronaldo that time waits for no man after insisting the Portugal star is ‘on the slide’.

Fury, who is also a fan of Manchester United, has compared Ronaldo to Wladimir Klitschko at the end of the Ukrainian’s boxing career.

Ronaldo has been dropped to the bench in recent times for both United and most recently against Switzerland in the last-16 of the World Cup for Portugal.

Fury told talkSport that he thought beating Klitschko in 2015 was the ‘Everest’ but admitted that other factors such as age come into a sportsman’s career.

“In this game it’s not about how much better somebody is than the other person, a lot of it has to do with natural stuff, like age, and at 39-years old you are on the decline, whether you want to admit it or not.

“If you look at Cristiano Ronaldo, he’s 37 years old, he’s had the best doctors, the best physiotherapists, he’s lived like an egg in Mr…