Messi Is Human, I Can Catch His Penalty Kick 

The Netherlands goalkeeper, Andries Noppert says he can stop Argentine legend Lionel Messi’s penalty kick if it happens in their quarter-final match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Netherlands are set to take on La Albiceleste (The Sky Blue) of Argentina on Friday, December 9 at the Lusail Stadium.

Noppert referred to Messi’s penalty miss in Argentina’s 2-0 win against Poland in the group stage to buttress his point.

Also Read – 2022 World Cup: Portugal Are Ungrateful To My Brother –Ronaldo’s Sister Fumes

“I’m always ready for that, and he can also miss [against the Netherlands], we saw that at the beginning of this tournament, so he’s the same like us – a human,” talkSPORT quoted Noppert as saying.

“For sure he’s good, but for sure I can catch the penalties.”

Noppert has made four appearances for the Netherlands at Qatar 2022 to the Flying Dutchmen reach the quarter-finals.

The Netherlands defeated USA 3-1 in the Round of 16 on December…