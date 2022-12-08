Nigerian Youngster Pens Professional Contract With AC Milan

Nigerian youngster Victor Eletu has signed his first-ever professional contract with Serie A champions, AC Milan.

Eletu penned a three-year contract with the former European champions worth €1m including bonuses.

The 17-year-old has also been rewarded with a three-year endorsement contract with the famous German Sport Wear makers, Adidas.

Eletu has been a key part of Ignazio Abate’s Primavera side so far having made 19 appearances in the current campaign across all competitions, with the 17-year-old playing predominantly as a deeper-lying midfielder in front of the back four.

Now, he has extended his deal until 2025 and there is an added layer of intrigue as the deal was completed in collaboration with the player’s agent, Allele Celestine and Ted Dimvula, the lawyer that is in talks with Milan over Rafael Leao’s extension.

Leao is presently Milan’s most valuable player…