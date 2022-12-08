Qatar 2022: Morocco Want To Rule The World

Hakim Ziyech believes Morocco can beat any team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Atlas Lions stunned former champions Spain 3-0 on penalties to reach the quarter-finals.

Ziyech stated that the North Africans are capable of anything at the mundial.

“Few expected this. We worked hard for it,” Ziyech told NOS.

“You have to believe it. The ball is round. Today we won on penalties. It can also be done differently.

“We had a good chance shortly before full-time. We’re not done yet. We always start with our own qualities.”

Morocco will face Portugal in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

