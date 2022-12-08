Six States Jostle To Host 2024 Edition

As the curtains gradually draw closer on the 21st edition of the National Sports Festival tagged “Delta 2022”, six States of Nigeria have so far indicated interest to host the next edition in 2024, reports Completesports.com.

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Chief Sunday Dare who disclosed this Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, the Delta State capital said the ministry will take time in picking the next host among the applicants

Dare who was answering questions from journalists said that presently, he does not know which State is going to be the next host until the Committee which is headed by the Director of, the National Sports Festival & Para Sports Department of the ministry submits the reports of the bids for the 2024 National Sports Festival.

He stated further that the report which will reveal the next host is likely to be submitted on Friday, December 9, 2022; which is the eve…