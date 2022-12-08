Timber Capable Of Shutting Down Messi –Van

Netherlands legend, Marco van Basten, believes Ajax defender, Jurrien Timber has what it takes to shut down Argentina forward, Lionel Messi ahead of the quarter finals clash on Friday.

The Netherlands will have to keep Messi, who has been Argentina’s best player so far, quiet if they are to qualify for the semi-final of the World Cup.

However, Van Basten believes Argentina will struggle if their star player Messi is kept quiet.

“If we have a player who can man-mark Messi for 90 minutes long, we have to do it. Italy did it too with [Diego] Maradona. Without Messi, Argentina is a lot less. Timber might be able to do it,” Van Basten said (as quoted by @TheEuropeanLad on Twitter).

“Messi totally doesn’t defend with the team, you pretty much play 11 vs 10. You just need to be aware that he’s not the one who receives the ball once we lose the ball.”

Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may not be…