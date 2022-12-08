‘We Must Be At Our Best’ –Saka Speaks Ahead

Arsenal midfielder Bukayo Saka has told his fellow teammates that they must be at their best if they are to overcome France in the quarter finals of the 2022 World Cup.

Saka is making his mark on the biggest stage, having already scored three times, and has his sights firmly set on France.

Set to earn his 24th cap in Saturday’s quarter-final against the world champions, here is a player who really is living that dream.

Saka said: “I always allow myself to dream. Having watched the tournament as well growing up, I have a lot of memories. I remember South Africa 2010, the famous song (Shakira’s Waka-Waka) — it’s an amazing song.

“Things like that stick with you forever and as a kid, I just woke up after a dream and thought ‘I want to do this for real. I want to score a goal in a World Cup’. Now, of course, we have to believe we can win the World Cup. Right now, our focus is on the next game, France.

“I think it’s about finding the right balance because…