England Can Put Their Trust On Pickford –Walker

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says he’s optimistic Jordan Pickford will help the team progress through to the semi final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that the Three Lions will face the reigning champions France in the Quarter Finals on Saturday, in what has been dubbed a mouth-watering clash.

However, Walker, in a chat with TribalFootball, said that he’s confident Pickford will be at his best against France as he marks his 50th cap.

“I think he’s been absolutely top class for England. I spend a lot of time with him outside of the training field and we get along really well,” Walker told reporters ahead of the match.

“I’ve got nothing but praise to say for Jordan and congratulations on getting your 50th cap on Saturday. Hopefully, he can put in the performances he’s been putting in for the last number of years.

“To move Joe Hart off the pedestal was a big statement for him to say he’s on the international stage,” added Walker.

”He’s…