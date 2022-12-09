He’s An Exceptional Player –Van Gaal Hails

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has described Morocco star, Hakim Ziyech as an exceptional player.

The Moroccan winger, who has been outstanding at the World Cup, helped his side reach the last eight and book a date with Portugal after beating Spain on penalties.

Ziyech, who was linked to a return to Ajax in the summer, earned unprompted praise from Dutch boss van Gaal.

Asked about Morocco coach Walid Regragui, van Gaal told reporters: “Well I can’t judge [axed Spain head coach] Luis Enrique nor can I judge or assess your head coach [Regragui].

“But I can answer the other question by talking about Ziyech for instance. He was of course trained in the Netherlands and Ziyech is a wonderful player.

“He makes an enormous contribution to the Moroccan squad and before this new head coach came in he wasn’t being played, so that says something about the head coach.”

