INFINIX Awarded As Most Trusted Smartphone Brand In Nigeria

Still basking in being awarded as the Best Mobile Phone Brand in Nigeria, Infinix Mobile has once again emerged as the Most Trusted Smartphone in Nigeria.

After a consumer survey conducted across 12 states and FCT by Research Company, Brand health Limited, and organizers of the most trusted brands award, Infinix Nigeria came out tops.

The award ceremony which also involves other brands in other market segments took place on the 13th of November 2022 at NECA centre, Central Business District, Alausa, Ikeja.

Being recognised as the Most Trusted Smartphone Brand in Nigeria means Infinix Nigeria is living up to its promise to make the life of its users more pleasurable and convenient with smart devices that have the technology and innovative design to meet their specific pain point.

For Infinix, the goal remains the same, which is to constantly have an edge with their product lines of smart devices. This will…