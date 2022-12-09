Mbappe A Key Factor For France –Giroud

AC Milan striker, Olivier Giroud has revealed that Kylian Mbappe is very key to France at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with Sky sports, the former Chelsea star stated that Mbappe is an amazing player who has been a great asset for the team at the tournament.

Recall that the PSG striker netted a brace as France defeated Poland 3-1 in the round of 16.

Speaking in a press conference, Giroud said Mbappe, “Kylian is basically one of the best players I ever played with,” Sky sports quoted Giroud as saying.

“He is amazing and is still young which is scary as he can still Improve. He is very efficient and from the beginning of the competition he’s been crucial for us -very decisive very competitive.

“He’s obviously the best striker I’ve played with in all the teams I’ve played in. We’ve not seen the best of him, I hope it’s going to come soon and he will beat all the records I know that and you know it as well.”

