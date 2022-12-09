Miura World’s Oldest Footballer Set To Join Portuguese Club At 55

Former Japan international, Kazu Miura, who is the world’s oldest footballer, has signed for a new club to continue his 36-year career.

Miura, 55, who spent a decade starring for the Japanese national team, began his professional career back in 1986 with Brazilian side Santos.

Since then he has moved teams on 14 occasions – but had spent 17 years with Yokohama FC before being loaned out to Suzuka Point Getters earlier this year.

And according to Nikkan Sport, Miura is now set to join Portuguese second tier outfit Oliveirense.

Miura was spotted at the airport heading to Portugal on Wednesday ahead of the move.

He shot to stardom in the early 90s when he beat England legend Gary Lineker, who played for Grampus Eight, to the J-League’s most valuable player award.

Miura bagged 117 goals in 192 appearances for Verdy Kawasaki and was named Asian Footballer of the Year in 1992 – beating Lineker to the prize.

That led to a loan move to Italian side Genoa followed by a…