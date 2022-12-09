NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Pre-season Super Cup: 3SC Outclass Enyimba, Claim Title





Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) emerged champions of of the NPFL-Dozy Mmobuosi Super Cup after coming from behind twice to defeat Enyimba 3-2 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan in Lagos on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, Bendel Insurance finished third in the tournament sponsored by Dozy Mmobuosi Foundation that also provided medical outreach services for free prostrate cancer screening. Insurance came from behind to beat Rangers 2-1

The tournament finals was watched by the hierarchy of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) which included the President, Ibrahim Gusau, first Vice President, Felix Anyansi Agwu and General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi. Also on hand to watch the pulsating finals were the MD/CEO of Tingo Media Group, Martin Ebuwa Agbonwaneten, Head of Human Resources, Busayo Ayenimo and COO Tingo Media Group, Peter Owoloko . It had a total prize of ₦100m.

The Ibadan club was always the underdogs heading into the contest despite their impressive show in previous…





Source: Complete Sports