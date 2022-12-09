Qatar 2022: Arsenal Defender White Kicked Out Of England Squad After Bust-Up With Assistant Coach

Arsenal defender Ben White was kicked out and sent home from England’s World Cup camp following alleged bust-up with assistant boss Steve Holland.

White left the Three Lions’ Al Wakrah training base in Qatar last week to go back to London, with the FA citing personal reasons.

According to Daily Star, White became unhappy in the England camp and struggled to mix with his fellow team-mates.

And the final straw came when he had a fall out with Gareth Southgate’s No2 Holland in front of the rest of the squad.





England’s assistant coach Steve Holland

The pair are understood to have exchanged words when White turned up for a team meeting ahead of the Group B clash with the USA not knowing some vital information relating to his personal stats.

Holland is also said to have been less than impressed with White’s poor knowledge of England’s American opponents.

A mutual decision was made to release him from the tournament and the defender will not return to Qatar.

White, who…