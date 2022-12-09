Qatar 2022: I Have Always Been World Cup Fan – Saka

England winger Bukayo Saka has reflected on scoring for the Three Lions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Arsenal star has already scored three goals for Gareth Southgate’s side at the mundial.

Saka said: “I always allow myself to dream. Having watched the tournament as well growing up, I have a lot of memories. I remember South Africa 2010, the famous song (Shakira’s Waka-Waka) — it’s an amazing song.

“Things like that stick with you forever and as a kid, I just woke up after a dream and thought ‘I want to do this for real. I want to score a goal in a World Cup’. Now, of course, we have to believe we can win the World Cup. Right now, our focus is on the next game, France.

“I think it’s about finding the right balance because obviously it’s not just a normal game, it’s a World Cup quarter-final. At the same time, you need to prepare and do the same things the way you normally do so you don’t overthink and get too nervous.

“It has been a…