Qatar 2022: Rice Hands England Fitness Boost Ahead France Clash

England have been handed a major fitness boost ahead of their quarter-final clash against France following Declan Rice’s return to training.

Rice missed training on Wednesday due to illness but was back in the fold with his teammates on Thursday.

The West Ham United is an important figure for the Three Lions, who are hoping to win the World Cup title for the time since 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s side made it to the semi-final four years ago in Russia, but want the ultimate prize this time around.

Asked about Rice, defender Kieran Trippier told reporters: “Dec was involved today.

“He didn’t train yesterday but he was in high spirits as he always is and he trained well today.”

England and France play on Saturday in the last of the four quarter finals.

