Regragui Optimistic As Morocco Targets Qatar 2022 Semis

Morocco coach, Walid Regragui has exuded optimism ahead of the Atlas Lions’ Quarter-final game against Portugal at the ongoing Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Atlas Lions are set to take on Portugal on Saturday, December 10 at the Al Thumama Stadium.

Regragui stated during his pre-match news conference that Morocco are focused on the match

“We have Africa behind us and Arabic people,” BBC Sport quoted Regragui as saying.

Also Read: Ronaldo Is Too Lazy To Sign For Arsenal In January –Parlour

“That’s important but we are playing first for Morocco. People are identifying with us and we are uniting Moroccan people. We are used to playing elite teams, but we need to focus on us and getting better as the match goes on.”

To qualify for the Quarter-finals, Morocco overcame Spain 3-0 on penalties after it ended 0-0 in 120 minutes at the Education City Stadium on December 6.

The Atlas Lions are looking to make history as the first African nation to reach the Semi-finals…