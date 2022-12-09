Ronaldo Blasts World Cup Quit Claims

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has blasted reports that he threatened to quit La Selecao’s World Cup squad.

Claims detailed the striker’s unhappiness with being dropped for the last-16 win over Switzerland and how he had allegedly demanded to start the next game or pack his bags and go home.

Portugal released a statment on Thursday officially denying the report, adding that Ronaldo demonstrated his “dedication” by coming off the bench having been dropped over a row about being substituted in the previous match.

Ronaldo tweeted a picture of the Selecao’s celebrations with the caption: “A group too close to be broken by outside forces.

“A nation too brave to let itself be frightened by any adversary. A team in the truest sense of the word, which will fight for the dream until the end! Believe with us! Come on, Portugal!”

