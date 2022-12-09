Top 10 Nigerian Sports Heroes Of All Time

Sports is entrenched in the Nigerian system and is a major part of our daily lives. Via the numerous age grade competitions and inter-school sports tournaments in the country, talent is usually identified early enough.

Over the years a number of sports men and women have risen to the top of their game, honing their skills and competing in various international events.

These superstars have gained global recognition for their craft while also winning major laurels along the way.

Below is a list of 10 of the greatest sports heroes to come out of Nigeria

Chioma Ajunwa is a former athlete and footballer, best known for being the first Nigerian to win an Olympic gold medal. She leapt a distance of 7.12 metres to win gold at the 1996 Olympic games in Atlanta.

Ajunwa also won medals at the African Athletics championships, the All-Africa Games and the Commonwealth Games. As a footballer, she played for the Super Falcons at the 1991 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

To this day she remains…