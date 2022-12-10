2024 Winter Olympics Qualifiers: Nigeria’s Junior Curlers Get Accolades Despite Tough Run in Finland

The young set of curlers representing Nigeria at the ongoing World Junior-B Curling Championships in Lohja, Finland have what it takes to become world beaters in a few years’ time.

This was the assertion made by Daniel Damola, President of the Nigeria Curling Federation, NCF as he reviewed the country’s performance so far in Finland.

According to the NCF President, the outing in Finland is more of an eye-opener for the Nigeria contingent, who are only being exposed to competing on ice for the very first time.

Even with the losses recorded in the games against Latvia, Austria, Spain and then Italy, Mr Damola noted that the players have shown great potential that can be developed with the right resources and support system.



“When the team played against Latvia, they lost,0-24, being their first experience because they only had two days to train.

“You can imagine kids that are coming from sub-Saharan Africa that have not been on the ice before getting on ice, having less…