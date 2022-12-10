Argentina Oust Netherlands On Penalties, Sea

Lionel Messi’s quest of ending his international career on a high remains bright as Argentina sealed their place in the semi finals of the 2022 World Cup after overcoming Netherlands 4-3 on penalties in the quarter finals.

Messi converted his penalty in the shootout and Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez saved two attempts. Lautaro Martinez scored the clinching penalty.

The match finished 2-2 after extra time, with Messi scoring one goal and setting up another. The Netherlands equalized in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time.

Argentina will play Croatia in the semifinals on Tuesday. Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, also defeated favorites Brazil in a penalty shootout earlier Friday.

It is only the second time Argentina has reached the last four since 1990. In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final.

