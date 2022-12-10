Hello Everyone! Welcome to the Complete Sports YouTube Channel.

Football fans globally are anxious in anticipation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and African fans will be looking at the continent’s star players who have made it into the competition to see who will shine in the tournament.

In this video we will tell you Best African Players In The World. If you are new here! Please subscribe to my channel and hit the bell icon.

With this in mind, Seatpick scraped data from the Fifa 23 Rating Hub to establish which are the best African footballers currently active in the world, according to Fifa.

Related: 10 Big Names Who Will Miss 2022 World Cup Over Injury

Thanks for watching.

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on Twitter: https://twitter.com/completesports

Like on Facebook: