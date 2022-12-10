Blatter:Nigeria’s Failure To Qualify For Qatar A Big Absence

Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has described the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for this year’s World Cup as a very big absence.

The Eagles lost to bitter rivals Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs back in March.

After a goalless draw in the first-leg in Kumasi, the Black Stars held the Eagles to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Abuja.

And in a telephone chat with popular Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana, Blatter expressed his disappointment that the Eagles failed to qualify.

““I have to tell you that I am very disappointed that the Super Eagles are not at the Qatar 2022 World Cup,” Blatter said.

“How can a big country like Nigeria not be in Qatar? It is a very big absence. I am not happy at all about this.”

On the quality of football at this year’s World Cup, Blatter said:“The football is not extraordinary. But it is certainly not bad football. Teams from CAF and CONMEBOL can play at any time of the year. This is not so for the UEFA…