Don’t Join Man United –Babel Warns De Jong

Former Liverpool forward, Ryan Babel has advised Frenkie de Jong to desist from joining Man United.

The Barca midfielder continues to be linked with Manchester United.

But Babel, formerly of Liverpool, says: “For Frenkie I do not recommend that he go to United in all honesty. At least not today.

“He needs a team that wants to play football, real football on the ground. Yes, Manchester United have a manager who eventually, if they have the players he can do that. So far they have shown signs that Erik ten Hag knows what to do, but so far it’s not the level of what he’s done at Ajax.

“So for Frenkie, if you go from Barcelona to United, I think it’s a step back. I prefer to see him in a team like City, or even Arsenal too. “

